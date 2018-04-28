Traffic wardens to wear new uniform from April 30

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the traffic wardens to put on new bluish uniform in remaining 31 districts of Punjab from April 30.

Traffic warden service has been implemented across Punjab and it is first step towards change of uniform, he added.

It was mentioned that in all over the Punjab there would be same uniform of traffic police while before this white shirt with blue pant was being worn in all over the Punjab except six mega cities of Punjab.

In order to make better traffic management educated persons from six big cities of Punjab have been recruited as traffic assistants and further traffic assistants would also be recruited in which special seats of women have been allocated.

After approval, DIG -Traffic Punjab has started the process of appointments of traffic wardens from five big cities for remaining districts of Punjab so that improvement may be brought out in traffic system of Punjab. Moreover, new transport and modern equipments are being given to traffic police by which traffic accidents will get reduced and public will benefit from this modern based traffic management system.

This system of traffic was already implemented in five big cities of Punjab, but now it has been launched in all remaining districts of Punjab.