Traffic wardens to modify attitude in dealing with people

Motorists and motorcyclists in the provincial capital have stressed the need for modern and better training for traffic wardens to modify their attitude in dealing with people and polish their skills to manage the traffic in an effective way.

The traffic warden force was established with an aim to eliminate corruption from traffic police and provide relief to the road users by regulating traffic flow effectively. The traffic wardens needed more training as lack of interest in their job in shape of absence from duty and short-temper cause more problems for citizens on roads,revealed in a survey conducted by APP. A motorist Anwaar Elahi told APP that traffic wardens deputed on important thoroughfares could be seen making gossip in middle of the roads or prefer to spent time while sitting under a shelter.—APP

