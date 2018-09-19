Traffic wardens need more training

Motorists and motorcyclists in the provincial capital have stressed the need for modern and better training for traffic wardens to modify their attitude in dealing with people and polish their skills to manage the traffic in an effective way.

The traffic warden force was established with an aim to eliminate corruption from traffic police and provide relief to the road users by regulating traffic flow effectively.

The traffic wardens needed more training as lack of interest in their job in shape of absence from duty and short-temper cause more problems for citizens on roads,revealed in a survey conducted by APP.

A motorist Anwaar Elahi told APP that traffic wardens deputed on important thoroughfares could be seen making gossip in middle of the roads or prefer to spent time while sitting under a shelter on the roadside in group of three or four.

If a traffic violator became involve in an argument with a traffic warden, he immediately calls other traffic wardens to deal with the situation collectively, he added.

Talking about traffic jam, people from all walks of life said that Jail Road, The Mall, Ferozpur Road, Canal Road and other main roads have importance for the citizens as most of the offices were set up there but due to traffic mess which has become a routine, people were suffering and had to spent extra time to reach their destination.

Wrong and illegal parking, encroachments, construction work at various places and absence of traffic wardens also contributed to the traffic mess, they said.

They have called on the authorities to devise an elaborative plan to solve the traffic congestion and take a serious notice of bad behaviour of traffic wardens.—APP

