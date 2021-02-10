Traffic warden’s daughter commissioned for GD pilot in Pakistan Air Force

KARACHI – A traffic warden in Karachi is feeling proud as his daughter has been commissioned for General Duty Pilot (GDP) in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Nashrah Shakir is the daughter of Shakir Ahmed Malik, a traffic warden posted in Clifton, Karachi.

The Pakistan Air Force started inducting women to be trained as fighter pilots nearly two decades ago.

Flight Lieutenant Ayesha Farooq was the first Pakistani fighter pilot.

Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar was the first female pilot of the PAF to embrace martyrdom in a routine exercise.

Women may not be inducted in the pilots branch every year.