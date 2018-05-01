Traffic warden rewarded after risking life for a dead cat

Staff Reporter

A traffic po-liceman has received con-siderable accolade after a video showing him risk-ing his life to remove the carcass of a cat in Kara-chi, went viral on social media.

The traffic warden identi-fied as Waqar Ali was on duty at the signal-free Shahra-e-Faisal when he decided to put his life in danger to move a cat that had been killed by a speeding car on the sig-nal-free road.

Footage of him moving unfazed through the rap-idly moving traffic to re-move the dead animal was posted on social me-dia by a bystander, which was received positively by people all around.

After the video went vi-ral, Sindh Inspector Gen-eral AD Khawaja had an-nounced to reward Waqar with a cash prize of Rs100,000.

He had also been re-warded Rs20,000 by the Sukkur DIG and Rs5,000 by DIG Traffic.