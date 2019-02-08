Traffic warden fines Sindh police mobile

Staff Reporter

A traffic warden in Karachi imposed fine on the driver of Sindh police mobile for one-way violation, a video posted on the Sindh police official twitter handle shows.

In the video, one can see a police mobile clearly violating the traffic rules of one-way.

The brave traffic warden signaled the police mobile SPE-469 and asked driver for official card or CNIC.

The man in plain, who claimed to be minister’s driver, failed to show even his police card and CNIC, saying he forgot to bring it.

Share on: WhatsApp