Traffic volunteers deployed to facilitate people: Administrator

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that traffic volunteers have been deployed to markets and busy places to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the last ten days of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while inspecting the road carpeting work at Martin Quarter UC-13.

He said that he was working for the betterment of the road network in District East, but the residents of the area should take responsibility for roads and ensure their monitoring.

Unnecessary speed breakers and excavations destroy the roads after the construction, he noted. He said that if anyone tries to dig or damage the roads, the people should immediately report it to the local administration so as to take action.