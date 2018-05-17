Traffic violations, encroachments hinder normal traffic

Rawalpindi

Illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides are not only affecting smooth movement of pedestrians but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment.

Though the city traffic police and civic authorities clamp down on them occasionally, pushing the encroachers back, but no permanent solution of the problem could be brought. The situation is worst in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other roads. In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpath creating problems for the pedestrians.

Besides, large portion of footpaths and streets have been encroached by the vendors, forcing pedestrians to leave footpaths and put their lives in danger walking on roads. A shopkeeper in Urdu Bazaar, Altaf said the vendors encroach footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration. However, he informed that most of the traders park their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion.

“The administration should remove encroachments from all bazaars to facilitate the pedestrians and streamline traffic flow”, Tahir said. Amir, a resident of Banni chowk said illegal and wrong parking have become big problem for the city. “Traffic wardens are found absent from duty points and others make halfhearted efforts to regulate traffic, inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem with encroachments have led to the traffic mess problem which is getting worse day by day”, he added.—APP