Traffic signs needed

Day by day the traffic in Islamabad is witnessing upward trend and similarly the ratio of accidents is also increasing. And this is because there are no traffic signboards on roads. There are no signboards of speed breakers, constructions, pedestrian, speed limits etc on all the roads of Islamabad.

CDA and Islamabad traffic police concentrate only on the roads around Parliament House but they don’t give importance to other roads. There is also some traffic on the roads other than the roads of parliament, and that traffic needs signboards on roads. CDA and ITP must consider this issue and resolve it so that precious lives and assets of people could be saved.

SHEHZAIB SHAFIQUE

Islamabad

