Traffic safety

The Naseem Nagar is no doubt very nice indeed for the residents and families. It has sidewalks, street names, trees, grass, parks, schools and almost everything that one would desire in his neighbourhood. However, two things which form part of a progressive community living are absent in Naseem Nagar: there are no speed limit signs on its internal roads and there are no garbage cans for putting the street garbage. Often, after the weekly garbage collection, some of it is left behind, which then litters around the street, especially in windy days, with no one seemingly responsible for disposing of it. If only there was a garbage can available on the street, the ongoing summer holidays or winter holidays for school children would have made them play in the area. With the cars flying on the streets at their own speeds and no signs to restrict them, the risk of a traffic accident on the street is way too high! Due to an ongoing building project in Naseem Nagar way in Hyderabad, the number of high speed lorries on this way puts not only kids but everyone on the way prone to danger, especially when it is dark. I sincerely hope that the concerned authorities will take some action at their earliest to help mitigate the risks of accidents and to give a cleaner look to Naseem Nagar streets.

ZEESHAN ALI ABRO

Hyderabad

