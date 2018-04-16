The main problem of the city of light is traffic problem. People of the city face many difficulties by this. They are using one way as a double road, people cannot reach their destination because of rush and they are always late for their work.

Especially, it creates difficulties for the patients; they cannot reach hospitals on time and that’s why most people lose their life on way before reaching hospital. Students also cannot reach at their examination halls owing to traffic jam. In our society there are no proper rules and regulations and strict laws. We shall be very thankful to the authorities concerned for their sincere efforts aimed at solving traffic problems of our city.

TABASSUM TAB

Karachi

Related