I should like to seek the courtesy of your newspaper to publish this letter on the subject matter. This will help attracting the attention of the concerned authorities towards the matter. With the increasing population the problem of traffic control has become very acute in almost all the big cities in Pakistan. The increase in traffic has also increased the number of traffic accidents and our roads are growing dangerous by each passing day. Unfortunately, we have perhaps no respect for traffic rules. No doubt, bad roads and high speed driving are the main causes of traffic accidents. Traffic problem in Pakistan is getting worse, especially in big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar and Hyderabad. Government is doing little to avoid traffic jams and other traffic problems in Pakistan. The rising number of smoke belching vehicles during the rush hours has left the traffic policemen gasping for a whiff of fresh air. They are badly affected by the evils of air pollution and a majority of them are either suffering from some ear, nose or throat problem or have problems of burning eyes, dizziness, lung infection etc. The high density of vehicles in metros is also responsible for the rise in the number of road accidents. Traffic jams is another area where precious man hours get wasted and if anyone is heading for a hospital in emergency, then the patient can only look up to God for mercy. The area for parking vehicles, in metros especially is constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. People don’t have traffic sense. Traffic police and media should play their role in creating traffic sense amongst the people. Our government and traffic police department must make the conditions of roads good. Different timing for starting and closing of offices and schools should be done to avoid the rush in the morning, afternoon and evening on roads. If they do so, there will be fewer accidents and traffic will move smoothly in the city and people will find themselves easy in driving.

MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN

Karachi

