Traffic policemen booked over death of 20-year-old man

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police on Monday nominated two traffic police officials in a first information re-port (FIR) of a 20-year-old man’s death. The family members of the victim were also nominated in the case.

The officials were accused of causing the death of the Christian man on Sunday after they tried to stop the bike he was riding by grabbing the handle, causing it to skid on the road. The man reportedly fell off the bike and died after hitting his head on a pavement, while the other two riders were injured. The incident took place in Blue Area in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Following the incident, people in the area surrounded the police officials, protesting their alleged involvement in the death and demanding their arrest. They were arrested after senior police officials arrived at the scene.

According to the FIR that was lodged 18 hours after the inci-dent took place, the man died from a head injury from his fall. The FIR was registered under Section 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code under charges of unintentional murder.

However, residents of the 66 Quarter Christian Colony in a protest outside Kohsar police station demanded that the officers be booked under Section 302 for intentional murder.

A three-member investigation committee headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ahmed Iqbal was formed to probe the incident.