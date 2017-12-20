Traffic police Wardens asked to bring positive change in their behaviour

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain retired Arif Nawaz khan has said that Traffic police Wardens should bring positive change in their behavior to win hearts of public after playing role of front line soldiers with their professional skills.

By this they may find out the solution of major issues related to traffic management keeping in view the convenience of public with enthusiasm during their duty. He further said that services rules for timely promotion of Traffic Wardens have been constituted by which the procedure of promotions of wardens on the basis of seniority and other concerned factors have been started and this promotion process will become speedy in the future. He also said that steps are being taken to balance the differences of monthly pay of wardens with personnel of other departments and a summary for restoration of risk allowance has also been put up to Punjab Government. Upon sanctioning of the said summary, risk allowance will be added into pays of wardens. He expressed these views while addressing to Darbar of traffic wardens from different districts at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines Lahore. CCPO Lahore cap. Retired Muhammad Amin Wains , CTO Lahore Rai Muhammad Ejaz, PSO to IG Punjab Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj SP Head Quarters Atif Nazeer and other many officers of traffic police including huge strength of wardens attended the Darbar.

IGP Punjab was paid salutations by vibrant squad at arrival in Police lines. CCPO Lahore with other officers welcomed IGP Punjab and then Wardens darbar was started and CTO Rai Ejaz has presented Sipas Nama and told that how Lahore Traffic Police DIG Ahmad Mubeen with other brave and valiant officers have sacrificed their lives for services of public.

He said that highly educated wardens are performing their duties for convenience of public on roads efficiently. While discussing the performance of Lahore traffic police in current year he told that during campaign against juvenile drivers, traffic police has challaned 53000 juvenile drivers and acquitted after written guarantee from their parents. Furthermore 18 lakhs violators of law on roads were issued challan tickets while more than 15 hundred sits inn, no disturbances or hindrance have been done due to efficient work of traffic police.

In the darbar, various rank traffic police officers described their problems upon which IG Punjab issued immediate orders for the solutions. Moreover he said that for encouragement of traffic wardens a prize distribution system should be started on monthly basis and ten personnel deployed in various duties performing efficiently in different categories should be given prizes and appreciation certificates regularly so that with this environment of competition wardens may perform with great zeal . While encouraging and boosting up traffic wardens he said that traffic management is a difficult task in city like Lahore but personnel of Traffic Police has performed diligently by putting their own issues aside and this zeal is appreciable. He said that as a Commander, to ensure best welfare of the force is my top priority for which all available resources are being utilized.

He said that steps are being taken for replacement of old vehicles, provision of new wireless sets, renovation of offices , good education to children and provision of medical facilities to family of wardens.

Apart from this new day care centers and facility of transport for female wardens is also under process. He further said that promotions of many wardens have not been sanctioned due to incomplete ACRs but the officials who are responsible for incomplete ACRs their promotions will also stopped. He directed to launch a movement of print electronic and modern media for awareness of public about traffic rules and also inclusion of traffic related subjects in syllabus is under observation with Punjab Text Book Board.

In the end of Darbar CCPO Lahore capt. retired Muhammad Amin Wains has thanked IGP Punjab and ensured that even with shortage of resources traffic police personnel will leave no stones unturned for performance of their duties and will make better response rate in all aspects. He also extended an honorary souvenir to IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan from Lahore Police.