Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Bilal Iftikhar on Sunday urged bikers to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents. Traffic police would impose fine and may also impound the motorbike of riders caught without helmets the CTO said in a statement.

The CTO said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident. “Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” he added.—APP