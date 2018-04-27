Traffic police takes steps congestion on roads

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The traffic police Thursday released a detailed performance report to apprise masses about steps being taken for streamlining vehicle congestion and improving haphazard traffic. According to details, Peshawar traffic police was taking steps from time to time for traffic streamlining. It may be recalled that Peshawar, a fast growing metropolitan city amongst many of its other challenges, is also faced with an acute problem of traffic congestion. It was in this backdrop that Peshawar traffic police revamped the existing traffic management system and introduced a fresh traffic warden system.

The new traffic warden system is predicated on the principle of public facilitation and transparent enforcement.