Traffic police official martyred

Staff reporter

A traffic police official was gunned down at Karachi’s Matka Chowk by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

The assailants fled the scene towards Surjani Town after opening fire at Gulzar-i-Hijri Traffic Police Officer Muhammad Rafiq, son of Ahmed Khan.

media that traffic officials were performing their duty at intersection between Ahsana-bad and Surjani Town when armed pillion riders opened indis-criminate fire at them.

“Another police offi-cial, Abdul Hakeem, saved his life by hiding himself in bushes,” said SSP Malir Sheeraz Nazeer while adding that investigators col-lected 18 spent bullet casings fired from 9mm pistols from the crime scene.

“Police is investigating the murder from all angles including terror-ism,” SSP Nazeer, add-ing that the bullet cas-ings have been sent to the police’s forensic laboratory to find out if the same weapon has been used in past mur-ders in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the at-tack and sought a de-tailed inquiry report from DIGs of East Zone and Traffic respectively.

He also directed the Malir SSP to preserve the crime scene and initiate an investigation by collecting evidences and taking statements from witesses of the incident.

Share on: WhatsApp