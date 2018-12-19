Traffic Police introduces technology based App

Staff Reporter

First time in the history of Pakistan, Punjab Police Traffic department has prepared a modern technology based App Traffic Accident Management Information System (TAMIS) which enable Traffic Police to determine the reasons of the accident and reasons behind it besides, the investigation and prosecution process could be expedited with the help of this App and future strategy to avoid such accidents with the help of TAMIS.

These views were expressed by Inspector General Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while inaugurating this new App TAMIS was prepared with collaboration of PITB at Traffic Headquarters Punjab Qurban Lines Lahore, today. On this occasion, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Addl: IGP Police Ali Amir Malik, Addl: IGP CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Chief Operatoing Officer, Akbar Nasir, DIG IT Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed and DG PITB Faisal Yousaf, Sajid Lateef, Waqar Naeem and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

While briefing the IGP on this occasion, SSP Traffic Khurrum Shakoor told that around 16000 people died during 5 years because of traffic accident and with the help of this system the causes of accidents will be identified and negligence of other departments could also be surfaced. In the light of this App the coordination among departments could be made possible and new strategies will be carved out in order to save precious lives.

IGP was told that before this App, there was a manual system by which traffic sergeant used to fill a form and sent it to traffic headquarters wasting time and causing hurdles for injured or dead persons during accidents. Through this system traffic department can have record of accident occurred in any district of Punjab, its time, location, geography, Police Station, name of PHP post, Road, number of colliding vehicles, response timing of district police and traffic police, cause of accident, weather situation, casualties, injured, loss of property and ambulance response time on a single dash board, besides, all details of drivers, injured persons, eye witnesses and informants could also be identified shown through TAMIS.

