Traffic police focuses to discourage VIP Culture: DIGP Traffic

The Traffic police of the metropolis is fully determined to take legal action against use of fancy, colorful and Applied For Registration (AFR) number plates in the vehicles to discourage the VIP Culture from the traffic of Karachi.

The campaign against vehicles bearing tinted glasses, fancy number plates, vehicles plying on roads with applied for registration and motor cyclists without helmets has entered second day in the port city.

The teams of Sindh Excise department in collaboration with Traffic Police, CPLC and Sindh Rangers are checking the violators vigorously in all areas of the city, said Deputy Inspector General (DIGP), Traffic Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas while talking to media on Thursday.

Sharing details of the action being taken in first two days of the campaign, he said 46 vehicles with fancy number plates were impounded and fine amounting Rs 23000 were recovered from the violators in Cantonment Traffic Section alone. Three vehicles with AFR number plates were challaned and fine of Rs 1500 were imposed in the Cantonment Traffic Section, he added.

He also said that the vehicle impounded with the AFR number plates will only be released.— APP

Related