Traffic Police collaborates with White Ribbon Men’s Movement to end violence against women

White Ribbon Campaign Pakistan and City Traffic Police Lahore Saturday join hands to commemorate a full day of raising awareness among the public on the prevention of violence against women.

The joint camp was held at the Faisal Chowk Lahore where Chief Executive Office White Ribbon Mr. Omer Aftab and Chief Traffic Officer Capt. (R) Liaqat Malik talked to media along with engaging with and sensitizing the passerby.

This activity was a part of White Ribbon’s 16 Days of Activism which started from November 25th and would continue till International Day for Human Rights, December 10th. The activism began with White Ribbon and National Highways & Motorways Police’s massive public engagement drive at all the highways and motorways of the country.

As part of White Ribbon and CTP’s collaboration, all the 2,600 traffic personnel of Lahore will be wearing White Ribbons from 3rd December to 10th December and work as the cause’s change agents to sensitize the public at large on ground capacity.

Speaking to the media at the occasion, Mr. Omer said, “The stats of violence against women in Pakistan are shocking and we need a serious and strenuous struggle to stop this menace as this is hampering the nation’s progress.”

“White Ribbon is a men’s movement to end violence against women. Our approach is to engage the men and educate them to treat women with respect and give them their due rights. The concept behind engaging the policemen is to show that real strength of masculinity lays in treating the opposite gender with respect,” he added.

The CTO told, “Women are an integral part of the society and Traffic Police Punjab treat them as equal citizens with mutual respect. We have already enrolled female traffic police officers in each department in order to address issues pertaining to female violence on the roads.

White Ribbon is putting commendable efforts in creating awareness to stop all kinds of violence on women. Our 2,600 Traffic police members will be wearing White Ribbon for one week, and as the torch bearers of this campaign, each of them will be creating awareness by directly spreading the message to the citizens on the roads of Lahore.”

White Ribbon has been working with the unorthodox men-centric approach since last many years and they are running a number of campaigns to achieve their end including the Youth Engagement Program, Community Outreach Program and Strong Men are Gentle Men Program among others.

