Islamabad Capital Territory Police has issued a detailed traffic plan for the twin cities during Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams’ matches as the action shifts to Pindi after three matches in Lahore.

The two sides will play 2 T20Is and 2 ODIs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium beginning on April 20th during which a special traffic plan will be followed to avoid any untoward happenings.

As always, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reserved accommodations for the teams at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad meaning that the Khayaban-e-Suhrawardy Road in front of the Serena main gate will be closed for general traffic.

Instead, all traffic will be diverted to Globe Chowk via Convention Center while access to Serena from Globe Chowk will remain open.

As has been the case previously, Murree Road from Faizabad to Double Road will be closed for all traffic on departure and arrival of the teams.

During the fixtures, Stadium Road will be completely sealed on both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk towards Double Road.

The traffic plan during Pakistan and New Zealand series also includes several diversions for traffic coming from different parts of the cities. Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway, while traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6th Road Chowk to Saidpur Road.

Commuters on 9th Avenue in Islamabad will be diverted to IJP Road.

ICT has requested the residents of the twin cities to follow the issued traffic plan to avoid any unfortunate happenings.