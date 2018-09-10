Traffic plan for Muharram finalized by CTP

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the citizens, City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, all arrangements have been finalized to provide proper security to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Parking of vehicles, motorcycles and handcarts would not be allowed within a distance of 200 meters from Imambargahs and route of Muharram processions.

The CTO said, all traffic proceeding towards the routes of the Muharram processions would be diverted to other routes.

He said, enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed in the city to keep the traffic flow smooth. A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

Traffic Police Officers and Wardens have also been directed to take action against vehicles having tinted glasses, revolving lights, unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and others moving without, improper and fake number plates. Fork lifters would move with Muharram processions.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The CTO said, Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners. He said, DSPs, Sector Incharges and Wardens officers have been directed to remain alert and negligence on part of Traffic Police officials would not be tolerated. All out efforts should be made to facilitate the mourners and general public as well, he added.—APP