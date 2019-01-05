Traffic mess witnessed in Tench Bhatta

Rawalpindi

Traffic congestion is creating difficulties for the pedestrians and motorists particularly in Tench Bhatta and People’s Colony Bazaar, which leads to hours long traffic jams.

The traffic remains blocked at main Tench Bhatta road from Peoples Colony Chowk to Chongi No. 22 as both sides of road have been occupied by vendors. Although, the anti-encroachment drive has been launched by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) but the situation never changed as encroachment reappear soon after the operation.

The residents said that the authorities should come up with an effective strategy and concerned officials should pay surprise visits at different times in the day to remove the encroachments. When contacted, a spokesman of traffic police said that all out efforts are being made to regulate the traffic, adding that Enhanced number of traffic wardens have been deployed at busy roads to maintain the traffic flow.—APP

