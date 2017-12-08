Traffic management system being reformed: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that traffic management system is being reformed and equipped with modern technology to facilitate passengers.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the app “Raasta”, which was launched with the collaboration of PITB for facilitation of citizens, on Thursday.

He said that ‘Rasta’ Application will be game changer for traffic management of Lahore Police. By this application, the citizens will get direct benefit of different traffic services like route plan updates, online challan payment, E-licensing and other features from traffic police Lahore and it will also save the precious time of citizens.

The PITB delegation was headed by Chairman Umar Saif at the ceremony. The IGP said that the Punjab Police has not only improved its image among the public but also increased the capabilities of the department with the help of modern technology.

With this technology, the Punjab Police had stamped out crimes and made the department proud with its unprecedented examples.

He said that before the inauguration, almost 16,000 denizens had downloaded the app as its testing. The response of the app from the citizens was satisfactory.

Chairman PITB Umar Saif said that Punjab Police had set a precedent for equipping it with modern technology. IT projects of the Punjab Police are a role model for other provinces and other institutions have expressed their interest in these projects. All senior police officers were also present.