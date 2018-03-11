Traffic jams at Murree Road

Rawalpindi

Traffic jam in city particularly on Murree Road has become a nuisance for citizens.

Long queues of vehicles are witnessed particularly during peak hours and traffic remains jam packed on important roads including Murree Road and other congested areas of the city.

The motorists have no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam on Murree road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other roads of the city.

According to traffic police spokesman, Wajid Satti, all out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic load but due to illegal parking, traffic wardens were facing problems to clear load at main roads and intersections.

A motorist namely Ali, talking to APP said that encroachments were the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the authorities to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules’ violators so that traffic problems could be resolved.—APP