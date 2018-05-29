I would like to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards the issue of traffic jam through the columns of your esteemed newspaper. If you are a citizen of Karachi, you must have to encounter the worst traffic jam every morning/evening time on famous roads of the city. If you want to travel during that time, you must have a great patience because there is a massive traffic jam all over the city. It is not the problem of any particular area, it is the problem of the whole city, people of the city are stuck every day in traffic when they are going to the office, school, and universities or get back from there. Many times there is no traffic sergeants present on roads to help clear roads, no traffic signals working properly to help control this massive traffic of the city. Clashes among the people have become a routine and they are getting frustrated. Everyone on the road is ready to fight someone to overcome the frustration. The authorities seem not to be interested in this serious issue which is getting worse by the day. The issue needs a proper attention to be addressed to provide relief to the suffering people of this metropolitan city, I, therefore, request you to kindly publish our narrative in the columns of your esteemed newspaper. Hope this will help prick conscience of the concerned authorities to take immediate and worthwhile steps to overcome the problem.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

