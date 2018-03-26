With the increase in population, the problem of traffic control is also getting worse day by day. Traffic problems in Pakistan are getting bad with every passing day, especially in cities like Islamabad. Due to the scarcity of patience and having no respect for traffic rules, the rate of such problems has increased. The worst traffic jam was witnessed by me few days back due to closing of the roads for parade rehearsals to celebrate this glorious day, held at Parade Avenue near Faizabad.

On March 20 and 21, closing the roads created a huge mess. The traffic was jammed from Taxilla to Faizabad in the early morning. There were no traffic police to look up and resolve this situation. As Peshawar road links up with the Islamabad motorway, any hitch can cause a miserable traffic congestion. Due to traffic jam, a man’s precious hours get wasted and if anyone is heading for a hospital in case of an emergency, the patient can only look up to God for mercy. I also got late for my classes both days. People don’t have sense to follow traffic rules and regulations, which causes immense hindrance in the traffic flow.

In case of such problems, concerned authorities should immediately take preventive steps to overcome this issue. At least, one or two traffic police officers should be assigned at every signal. A system that enforces the traffic law and maintains zero tolerance for violation can significantly reduce traffic jams, accidents and streamline the flow of traffic. Heavy penalties should be imposed for all traffic violations.

HALEEMA WAHAB

Rawalpindi

