Traffic flow worsens with daily protests on Lahore’s major artery

‘Chalo chalo Mall Road chalo’

Staff Reporter

Lahore’s famous Mall Road has recently become a nightmare for daily commuters who find themselves stuck in hours of traffic due to protests and construction work.

Despite laws prohibiting the blockade of roads, protesters still make their way towards Mall Road to stage their protests.

Any kind of protest is prohibited at Mall Road according to section 144, making it illegal to block road for demonstrations and marches. However, despite the prohibition, protesters are seen on everyday basis demanding their rights which directly affects hundred and thousands of people commuting through Mall Road.

Traffic blocks, protesters and the unnecessary delays have frustrated commuters who blame the law enforcement for their mismanagement and failure to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

On the other hand, those who are protesting say that if they don’t come out on the roads, their demands will go unaddressed by the government.

Speaking to a private television channel, some commuters stuck in traffic jams said that daily protests on Mall Road resulted in valuable loss of time. “No doubt it is a democratic right to protest, but it should not affect other people’s daily life,” said a commuter.

Frustrated commuters say traffic congestion on Mall Road has become a norm. Moreover some are even questioning the authorities and their lack of seriousness to handle the worsening situation.