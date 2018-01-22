Traffic congestion in Kahuta irks passengers

Rawalpindi

The citizens of Kahuta city are facing a lot of problems due to traffic mess on the roads which is badly affecting routine life of the residents.

They have urged the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive traffic plan with solid steps to resolve the issue and deploy traffic wardens particularly at main intersections of the town to provide relief to the motorists.

Bumper to bumper traffic congestion is witnessed daily specially at Kallar Chowk, Punjar Chowk, Channi Bazar, Matore Chowk and other areas creating problems particularly for the women and school going children. The patients in ambulances, customers, office-goers, young and old particularly ladies get stuck up in ever-increasing traffic which is getting on nerves of people.

Talking to APP, a trader, Mamoon said shortage of parking space in commercial areas causing traffic jam which is also affecting their business. A commuter, Ahmad said traffic jam could be seen at the various roads which wastes the time of students and working class. Khalil Said, a student said absence of traffic wardens on their duty points also encourage drivers particularly of Public Service Vehicles to violate traffic rules, indulge in rash driving and change lanes frequently.—APP