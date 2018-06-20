Traffic congestion

If you are a citizen of Karachi you must experience the worst traffic jams that occur every morning and evening. Karachi is the 7th largest city in the world. In the past, it was called the city of lights as it was lit with sparkling streetlights but today Karachi is the opposite of what we heard about it from our elders. There are many problems in Karachi and traffic is one of these problems. One needs great patience to travel during these peak traffic hours. The authorities concerned should pay attention to this major issue.

Tayyaba Ali

Karachi

