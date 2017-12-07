Traffic congestion

With the increasing population the problem of traffic control has become very acute in almost all the big cities of Pakistan, especially Hyderabad. The increase in traffic has also increased of traffic accidents and our roads are becoming dangerous day by day. Unfortunately, we have little traffic sense and perhaps no respect for traffic rules. No doubt, bad roads and high speed driving are the main causes of traffic accidents. Government is doing little to control traffic jams and other traffic problems in Pakistan. The rising number of smoke belching vehicles during the rush hours has left the traffic policemen gasping for a whiff of fresh air. They are badly affected by the evils of air pollution and a majority of them are either suffering from some ear, nose or throat problem or have problems of burning eyes, dizziness, lung infection etc. Traffic jams is another area where precious man hours get wasted and if anyone is heading for a hospital in case of an emergency, then the patient can only look up to God for mercy. The area for parking vehicles, in metros especially, is constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. Traffic police and media should play their role in creating traffic sense amongst the people. Our government must make the conditions of roads good. Different timing for starting and closing of offices and schools should be done to avoid rush in the morning, afternoon and evening. If they do so, there will be fewer chances of accidents and traffic will move smoothly in the city and people will find themselves easy in driving.

RAFIQUE RUSTAMANI

Via email

Related