Traffic awareness campaign launched in capital

Traffic police personnel were deployed all over the city as the ‘Road Safety Awareness’ campaign was kicked off in Federal capital with the aim to make motorists and pedestrians aware of traffic rules. In an interview with Private news channel , at a first day of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) road safety Awareness Campaign Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed said the week-long road safety awareness campaign was organized in the city and was inaugurated by IG Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about use of helmets and safe road environment, he said.

The traffic officers and wardens are directed to educate motorists particularly motorcyclists on the city roads.

He said most accidents took place due to negligence, reckless driving and speeding, unfamiliarity with rules, mechanical failures on major thoroughfares, defective traffic engineering, bad road conditions, inadequate pedestrian facilities, encroachments, lengthy court proceedings and a slow response to emergency.

To resolve the issues, he said, the traffic department had decided to adopt concrete measures. The effective and successful policing was impossible without cooperation of Media and public, he mentioned.—APP

