Traffic arrangements

With the increasing population, the problem of traffic control has become very acute in almost all the big cities in Pakistan especially in Karachi where it is getting worse with every coming day. Unfortunately, we have little traffic sense and perhaps no respect for the traffic laws/rules. No doubt, bad roads and rash driving are the main causes of traffic accidents. It seems that Government is doing little or almost nothing to avoid traffic jams and other traffic woes.

The rising number of smoke belching vehicles during the rush hours has left the traffic policemen gasping for a whiff of fresh air. They are badly affected by the evils of air pollution and a majority of them are either suffering from some ear, nose or throat problem or have problems of burning eyes, dizziness, lung infection etc. The high density of vehicles is also responsible for the rise in the number of road accidents. Traffic jams is another area where precious hours get wasted and if anyone is heading for a hospital in case of emergency, then the patient can only look up to God for mercy.

The area for parking vehicles is constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. Therefore, traffic police and media should play their role in creating traffic sense amongst the people. Our government and traffic police department must make the conditions of roads good. Different timing for starting and closings of offices and schools should be done to avoid the rush in the morning, afternoon and evening hours. If they do so, there will be a fewer chances of accidents and traffic will move smoothly in the city and people will find themselves easy in driving

GOHAR ISHRAT

Karachi

