Traffic arrangements finalised for Ashura

Comprehensive traffic plan has been shaped out by traffic managers to facilitate public as well as the participants of main Ashura procession on 9th and 10th of Muharram in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik while highlighting the arrangements said on Wednesday that two SPs,Six DSPs, 80 inspectors, more than hundred women traffic wardens and 1,354 male traffic wardens would perform duties along the route of the main procession.

The main procession would start from Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbala Gamey Shah. The participants can park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, and Bengali Park along with Peer Makki in single lane and Adda Crown.

The CTO directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing duties in the field. “Citizens can get any further information through ‘Rasta’ App, Radio FM-88.6 and Police helpline 15.”

According to the plan traffic would be diverted to alternative routes from different points along the course of the main procession. A large number of wardens would be deployed at those points to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic would be diverted from Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan, said officials.

Traffic coming from Shahdara would be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road would be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad. No traffic would be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall.—APP

