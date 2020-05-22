Traditional funky glass Bangles, henna sell like hot cakes ahead of Eid

Staff Reporter

With Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, sale of colourful funky and clinking glass bangles and ‘cone Mehdi ’ has picked up momentum in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as mehndi and bangles are much important for the beauty and happiness in Pakistani women’s life.

A number of Stalls selling cone Mehndi and glass bangles are doing roaring business these days, as these two items are most popular with girls, who throng to these stalls like bees to a hive.

According to vendors of stalls, Huge rush of girls buyers have been witnessed on bangles and henna stalls ahead of Eid as shopkeepers have beautifully decorated their shops with buntings and clourful lights to attract customers.

A female customer Ayat Faisal in Karachi company talking to media said she liked glass bangles and bought new 3 to 4 sets of bangles on every special occasion.

“Matching glass Bangles make me feel special On every Eid “ she added.

Sabahat Imran a 13 years girls said , Women love to wear bangles and adore their hands with henna on every special occasions like Eid.

The trend of mehndi stalls with experts has witnessed an increase during last few years as earlier women used to earn through Mehndi only at their homes and beauty salons, says Faiza Aslam .

People this year moving back to old traditions to put their mehndi designs at homes due to coronavirus precautionary measures to save each other, she also adds.

Bangles and mehndi always attract women, irrespective of their age, and its true to say “What an Eid without bangles”, said a shopkeeper Irslan Moeen.

The traders and merchants of glass bangles in capital city have been cashing in on the boom in the sale as demand for glass bangles is at its peak ahead of Eidul Fitr, said another women Asma Sheikh.