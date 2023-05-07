Traditional food items from around the world attract large number of visitors

Begum Samina Alvi opens IFWA charity event

Zubair Qureshi

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday inaugurated a charity event organized by the Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) featuring culinary delicacies from around the world.

Serena Hotels, embassies and high commissions of different countries had sponsored the event while the proceeds collected from the tickets will go to various welfare and charity initiatives. Irena Smetankova, President of the IFWA and spouse of Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetankova received Mrs Alvi upon her arrival where the event was being organized. Members of the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad, their families and people from different walks of life visited the festival. There were traditional dishes of Nepal, Maldives, Japan, Czech Republic, Thailand, Indonesia, France and Argentina and other countries. Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune was introducing Couscous, the traditional Moroccan dish and presenting Moroccan tea to the visitors. Likewise, Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal, Adam Tugio of Indonesia were also offering the mind-blowing Momo and Nasi Goreng to the visitors.

The Maldivian stall also attracted the visitors as there was the flat bread called ‘roshi’ and sweet delicacies. Thai soup and noodles were also there to tempt the visitors and who could deny the all-time favourite Japanese dish Sushi. After formally commencing the festival by cutting ribbon Mrs Samina Alvi went to the stalls and took keen interest in the food there. They thanked the first lady for her presence and said her patronage was a source of encouragement for them. A drum beating performance by the Japanese children was also the highlight of the day while the second edition of the coffee-table book “Colours of Pakistan through the Eyes of Diplomats” was also soft launched on the occasion. The book has been compiled in partnership between Miracle Trust which was founded by Imran Shaukat and Elli Takagaki and IFWA. The book represents the photographs of scenic valleys, tourist points and historic places of Pakistan that reflect the soft and true picture of Pakistan. More than 50pc of these photographs have been submitted by foreign diplomats during their visits to different parts of Pakistan and in French Ambassador Nicolas Galey’s words this is something that needs to be showcased and promoted in the world.