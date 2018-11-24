Traditional Arab hospitality at Oman national day

Salahuddin Haider

Arab hospitality, known the world over, was delightfully displayed at the 48th National Day of the Sultanate of Oman.

A reception to mark the important occasion was hosted by the Omanese consul general mohammed Nasser HamedAl-Mabsali at a local hotel Thursday evening.

It was memorable evening with galaxy of guests attending to share the happiness of Omanese diplomat and of Sultan Qaboos, who is really a great leader.

Sindh assembly speaker Agha Sirajuddin Durrani, was the chief guest. Prominent among those present were consuls general of Turkey, Iran, Qatar, China,Japan, Bangla Desh, and consul of Italy.

Among the prominent bsuinesmen were Shamoon Zaki, Athar Iqbal, Ssaleem Abbas Patel, A lovely cuisine was served, after formal ceremonies of national anthems of the two countries were played, and a cake was cut to celebrate the occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp