Traders stage protest against Police

Rawalpindi

Traders of furniture market here staged a protest against the police for allegedly not arresting robbers who had been in looting traders.

The protesters gathered at Murree Road burnt tyres and blocked traffic. They also shouted slogans against the police and demanded and Regional Police Officer (RPO) to provide them security.

Speaking on the occasion Anjuman-e-Tajran Khanna Road President Mian Asif expressed his concern over the increasing street crime in the city. He said the armed gangs of dacoits had been snatching cash and mobile phones from the traders.—APP