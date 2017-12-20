Traders seek access to US markets

United States is Pak largest single-country export market

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said joint ventures should be made between Pakistan and US in economic sphere which would not only helpful to create Pakistan-US long term bilateral relationship but also give an edge to Pakistan in war against terrorism.

Talking to media persons after attending a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan here at regional office of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the business community top leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said the USA should remove the bottlenecks in bilateral investment treaty and efforts should now be made on signing a free trade agreement (FTA) at the earliest and it was now imperative that the USA should offer same package and incentives which it offered to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in textile exports, such as duty concessions and market access,” said a press release issued here.

“There must be an incentive package for Pakistan for being a front-line state in combating terrorism with the USA. There is a need for duty cut and market access for Pakistani textile goods to the USA,” he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council said that Pakistan is time tested friend and suffered colossal irreparable economic losses running in billions of dollars in the wake of war on terrorism in the region.

He further said visa restrictions should be eased for the Pakistani businessmen and exporters and joint efforts were needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector. He said Pakistan and US were enjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror.

He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to avail immense business potential in Pakistan as well. Earlier, American Ambassador David Hale held meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail, Sr. Vice President FPCCI, Aamer Ata Bajwa, Vice President SAARC CCI, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President FPCCI, Sajjad Sarwa, Former President FPCCI, Zubair Malik, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Malik Sohail Hussain, Former President Sarhad CCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, Former President RCCI, Asad Mashadi Senior leadership on December 19 to discuss American-Pakistani commercial relations. The United States is Pakistan’s largest single-country export market, with two-way trade in goods on pace to exceed 660 billion rupees in 2017, a record high for our bilateral trade. The Ambassador reinforced the American Embassy’s commitment to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties. He welcomed FPCCI’s efforts to work with the Government of Pakistan to foster a business and investment climate conducive to trade and foreign investment.