Traders protest for free trade zone at Chaman border

Our Correspondent

Chaman

The protest against the closure of Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for pedestrians’ movement and suspension of local trade between the two sides continued on 28th day, as the locals and traders are demanding the government to declare the area a free trade zone. The border crossing is closed for the last four months after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic for local traders and on foot movement of people.

The sit-in is organised by All Parties Tajir Ittehad – an alliance comprising different bodies and individual traders – which started in early June. The participants have blocked the traffic on the highway connecting the two countries for the last eight days. As a result, the Afghan transit trade, NATO supply, import and export as well as all other kinds of cross-border vehicular movement is suspended. On Tuesday, provincial minister Asghar Khan Achakzai visited the sit-in site and met with the protesters.