Traders protest against police

Old enmity claims life

Staff Reporter

Mandi Bahauddin

A few days ago five persons were injured when their opponent party fired on them in Dhoke Nawan Lok situated in precincts of Sadar Police. The injured were moved to DHQ Hospital. One among the injured namely Nawaz died the other day in the hospital as result of injuries that proved fatal.

Meanwhile traders’ organization in Mandi Bahauddin held a protest demonstration and sit-in against city police at College Chowk the other day for allegedly registering a false case against a trader. They blocked the road and burned tyres. They raised slogans against police for their corrupt practices and misusing authority.

The said police make false cases against innocent citizens with impunity and the senior police officers do not make them accountable. The demanded higher authorities to rein in corrupt police officials to make false cases against innocent persons. The protest continued for hours. In the meantime police officials came and held negotiations with traders’ leaders. The protest was called off on assurance of police for cancellation of the false case.