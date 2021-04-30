Traders laud DIG Operations, DC Islamabad’s role in preventing Covid-19

Islamabad’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 pass grim landmark of 75,000

Traders and the business community of Islamabad are all praise for the police and the Islamabad Capital Territory departments in generating public awareness regarding Covid-19 and taking measures to prevent it.

Sarfaraz Mughal, leader of the Super Market (F-6) traders in a statement on Friday said the way Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat were making efforts to check the spread of coronavirus and to ensure facemasks for the public was simply commendable.

“Only by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance can we save lives and businesses in the city,” said Mughal adding only a pro-active police and the district administration could make this possible.

The business and trade community of the Super Market pays rich tributes to the police and the district administration teams for monitoring the situation on a regular basis, he said.

He drew the attention of the district administration towards the overnight increase in the number of professional beggars who have become potential carriers of coronavirus and demanded the district authorities to take necessary steps to check these beggars’ inflow in Islamabad’s markets.

Islamabad on Friday reported 427 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths in the last twenty four years taking the overall fatalities in the city to 679 and tally of cases 75,067.

According to the District Health officer Dr Zaeem Zia all the 15 vaccination centres across the city are ready to vaccinate the persons that fall in 40-49 years age group from May 3, Monday.

To a question, he said only those who have received two doses of vaccine can be called ‘fully vaccinated’ persons.

Unless you receive the second dose of vaccine, you cannot claim that you are vaccinated, said Dr Zaeem Zia.

Meanwhile, officials said complaints were received by the prime minister’s portal about violations of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in some areas of the capital.

In response, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat assigned Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin to visit various markets of the capital, observe the situation first hand and take action.

Yamin conducted checking at Tarnol and arrested six people involved in the violations. They were shifted to the Tarnol police station for further legal action.

Magistrate (Industrial Area) also carried out inspection in Sector I-9 Markaz and surrounding for price checking of fruit, vegetables, meat/poultry, essential commodities and implementation of Covid-19 Sops and unauthorized use of plastic bags were confiscated and warned, the Deputy Commissioner further revealed.