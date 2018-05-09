Traders demand to implement KP governor’s decision

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

After the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkwha’s governor to withdraw tax on various food items, the political administration of Khyber Agency was yet receiving tax money from the traders of Landikotal while they transport food items from Peshawar to Landikotal subdivision. The shopkeepers and traders complained.

Amjad Shinwari, the chief executive of Asia Trading Company having a main distribution store of various food commodities at Landikotal bazar talking media told that it was injustice with them that the personnel of the political administration at various check posts were collecting tax money from them when they transport food items from Peshawar to Landikotal. He said that this tax was already withdrew on food items in Jamrud and Bara subdivisions of Khyber Agency after the governor’s order. “We have to pay Rs.1500 per big truck and Rs.400 on each small pick-up laden with food items like ghee and grain etc on check posts.” Shinwari said adding that it was the violation of governor order who exempted tax on various food stuff. When the political agent of Khyber Agency ‘Islam Zeb’ was contacted to get his official statement about the issue via a text message, he did not respond. The Landikotal trade union officials and the shopkeepers in Landikotal bazar demanded the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to issue strict order to the political administration of Khyber Agency to stop collecting illegal money and tax from the traders.