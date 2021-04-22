Traders demand stringent security

The city traders have urged the police high-ups to beef up security in the commercial markets following a robbery at a meat shop in the remits of Taimoria Police station in North Nazimabad.

“The robbers besides looting Rs400,000 also took away two kilogrammes of boneless lean beef,” said the shopkeeper without mincing any words.

The CCTV footage showed that first a man, wearing mask as per anti-Covid SOPs, enters the shop and stands in a corner.

Soon two more men, both wearing facemasks, come and order two kilogrammes of meat.

As soon as the order was ready, all three of them pulled out pistols and held hostage other customers, shop keeper and the assistants.

The robbers can be seen going behind the counter, taking cash and going out of the shop unchallenged.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week had sought increased police patrolling in markets as Eid shopping season nears.