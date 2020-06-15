Traders condole death of mother in law of Nisar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce (SAARC CCI) Haji Ghulam Ali and Businessmen Panel officials Mian Zahid Hussain, Alauddin Marri, Saqib Fayyaz Magoo, Naseer Hayaat Magoon, Sheikh Aslam, Ch. Ahmad Jawad, Ch Hussain Zahid, Zakria Usman, Shaukat Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Mian, Riaz Khattak, Shahzeb Karam also PIAF leadership under the chair of Mian Nauman Kabir have expressed deep grief and sorrow on sad demise of Mother in law of the President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar due to COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the business community leaders, prayed for the blessings and forgiveness and highest place in Jannatul Firdaus to the departed soul.

They prayed that may Almighty Allah give courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The funeral prayer of President FPCCI Mother in Law was offered at Model Town Lahore. A large number of people, including trade and industry leaders, chambers of commerce office-bearers and government functionaries have sent condolence messages.