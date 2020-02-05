Traders condemn longest lockdown of Kashmir

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has strongly condemned the lockdown of occupied Kashmir by India, which has entered the 185th day on Feb 5, 2020, expressing full solidarity on behalf of the whole business community of Pakistan to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit and determination.

The chairman, while addressing a traders meeting held in solidarity with the Kashmiris, urged the government and all stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy and national stamina to sustain that strategy. The meeting was also addressed by PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqi.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that civilian and military leaders were on the same page on Kashmir issue, people were protesting Indian move inside India, in the UK and other countries, while Solidarity Day on Feb 5 has sent a very positive signal.

He said India was facing unprecedented diplomatic humiliation which was a victory for Pakistan. He noted that Modi’s move has initiated the process of disintegration of a country while tensions with Pakistan will destroy its economy and credibility. He warned that depriving Pakistan of its share of water will be the last mistake of Hindu radicals who have changed secular India into an extremist state.

PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed said that traders also appreciated all parliamentarians, civil society, intelligentsia, media, human rights organisations, all over the world, who supported the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PIAF vice chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqi condemned the illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by India, led by Narendera Modi and the RSS gang he represents, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their fascist and racist agenda.

The PIAF meeting also passed a resolution saying that the verse lockdown of Kashmir was an attempt to undermine the United Nations Charter, international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions which sought the inalienable right to self-determination for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.