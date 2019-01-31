Traders call for multi-storey car parking in F-8 Markaz

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), F-8 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Sardar Tahir Mehmood on Thursday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and highlighted various issues of their market.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijran Ajmal Baloch, President PTI Traders Wing Ch. Nadeem, President Blue Area Yousaf Rajput, President Jinnah Super Malik Rab Nawaz, E-11 Sheikh Awais President, General Secretary Islamabad Estate Agents Association Ch. Zahid Rafiq, General Secretary G-9 Markaz Awal Khan and representatives of various other markets were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had approved two multi-storey car parking, each for Jinnah Super Market and F-8 Markaz. He said car parking in Jinnah Super has been built which was greatly facilitating the traders. However, the CDA has not yet taken any measures to build multi-storey car parking in F-8 and stressed that civic body should expedite this matter for the facilitation of traders.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Rafat Farid said that government was taking many initiatives for improving ease of doing business which was laudable. However, he said that government should also focus on better development of all markets in Islamabad to facilitate the growth of business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, President Sardar Tahir Mehmood and General Secretary Ismail Khan, TWA F-8 Markaz, Islamabad said that due to district courts in their market, parking was becoming a serious issue and urged that CDA should take measures to build the already approved car parking in the market.

They said that existence of district courts in F-8 was non-conforming use of the commercial center and courts should be shifted to a safe place. They said that carpeting of roads and lane marking in F-8 was badly needed and CDA should pay attention to this issue. They said that CDA has not provided any filtration plant in F-8 Markaz due to which traders were deprived of clean drinking water. However, they said that association was now building two filtration plants in the market on self-finance basis.

