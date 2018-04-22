Traders associations protest Kathua killing

Srinagar

Traders Associations of Residency Road, Polo view and The Bund Saturday held a protest at Press Enclave Srinagar against the rape and murder of eight-year-old Kathua girl, who was raped inside a temple by the gang of eight Hindus.

The protesting traders demanded justice for Kathua girl. The traders raised slogans “Justice for Kathua girl” and “Hang the culprits”.

The rape and murder of eight-year-old Bakerwal girl has created a humongous controversy in the state. So far, two of rightwing BJP ministers, who addressed the pro-rapist rally in Kathua have tendered their resignation and eight people involved in the heinous.—RK