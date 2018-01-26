Traders asked to complain about extortion threats to Rangers

Nobody lauds sacrifices of Rangers, but a single failure ignites criticism: DG

Our Special Correspondent

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saeed has urged the business and industrial community to immediately inform Rangers about any extortion threat as soon as they receive it so that the culprits could be taken into task.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, he further said the provision of security to the complainant at their business premises and homes must be genuine. “If you don’t complain, we will not be able to help you”, he added.

He further said, “With a small force of just 11,000 troops, we simply cannot make deployments outside every single shop but we will make sure that anyone receiving extortion threat gets immediate security.”

Referring to recent hand grenade attack at Kharadar Cloth Market, Maj-Gen. Saeed said that nobody lodged any complaint about receiving threat calls from a particular gang which resulted in the said hand grenade attack. The victims themselves were responsible for the loss of life and injuries at Kharadar Cloth Market as nobody ever complained about the threats given on phone which was disclosed later after the attack, he added.

He pointed out that 104 Rangers troops have been martyred and hundreds were injured since September 2013 to protect the lives and properties of Karachiites.

“Nobody acknowledges these sacrifices but a single failure, results in huge criticism towards Rangers officers who are working out of their skins and striving really hard to maintain peace and stability all over Karachi”, he added.

He was of the opinion that everyone has to play their due role in dealing with issues and problems in our society but unfortunately, this was not happening as nobody is playing a role for the ‘collective good’ which is constantly being ignored. “This is one of the major social weakness and we have to deal with it by contributing towards collective good whereas the differences of opinion amongst everyone must also be sorted out and bipartisan practices need to be encouraged, besides dealing with low tolerance”, he stressed.

He said collective good, bipartisan practices and tolerance were more important than the economic stability as only those countries and cities have been growing exceptionally well who have all these three elements in their society.

Countering President KCCI’s remarks relating to Rangers’ helplessness in dealing with extortion mafia, DG Ranger categorically said that rangers never was, never is and never will be helpless in dealing with the extortion mafia and it has been taking strictest action and providing full security upon receiving complaints. He said that rangers never arrest any innocent member of the business community and every single arrest being made is given go-ahead personally by himself.

Speaking on the occasion, Former President KCCI, Siraj Kassam Teli appreciated DG Rangers for promptly responding to KCCI’s requests to visit the Chamber in order to discuss some of the pressing issues being suffered by the business and industrial community.

He underscored that in order to deal with rising extortion threats, everyone including Rangers and business community are supposed to be on the same side and work collectively with total honestly to resolve this particular issue.