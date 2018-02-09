Traders appreciate efforts of TDAP, MoC

STPF 2018-23 consultative session held at QCCI

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Ministry of Commerce and Textile Industry, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan held a consultative sessions for the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2018-23 with the traders and business community of the Quetta region.

The first session was held in Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Director Mr. Abdul Karim Memon briefed the participants about the previous STPFs, their background, and targets, current initiatives and goals of the STPF 2018-23.

Major issues of the region were discussed which were non-issuance of the E-forms, Demand for trade in local currencies with Iran and Afghanistan, Quarantine Certificates, Request for Tax Relaxation and Support for Women Entrepreneurs.

The traders appreciated the efforts of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce and Textile Industries for considering consultation with the traders of Balochistan.

The business people requested for especial consideration for Baluchistan being the less developed and they felt satisfied over the initiative of five-year plan strategy. Shields were given to TDAP representatives by the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries.